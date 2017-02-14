Unfounded sexual assault cases in Sask. getting a second look from police
Saskatoon and Regina police will review unfounded sexual assault complaints, following a report in the Globe and Mail which said one in five complaints in Canada is unfounded. Police in Saskatoon and Regina will be reviewing sexual assault cases over multiple years which were initially labelled as unfounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Mon
|Problem Child
|1
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mon
|Omar Get Off Me
|11
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|Feb 10
|more of the same
|1
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC