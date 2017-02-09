Uncommon hallucinogen DMT believed to be have been found in Leask
RCMP say members of the Prince Albert Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit found 28 pieces of a substance believed to be DMT in Leask, Sask., on Friday. Three people face drug charges after police seized methamphetamine and a substance believed to be the powerful hallucinogenic drug DMT in Leask, Sask.
