Team president Lee Genier leaves Sask...

Team president Lee Genier leaves Saskatchewan Rush

Read more: CBC News

It saddens me to tell everyone that I have parted ways with the Rush. I want to thank everyone that has made this such an amazing experience The Rush have also become extremely successful in their short time in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan

