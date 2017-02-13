Swift Current SPCA makes appeal to public for funding
The Swift Current SPCA is making an appeal to the public to help them reach their financial needs for 2017. The SPCA has launched their $17 for '17 appeal, calling on regional residents to make a $17 donation, or higher, to support the pet shelter during 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|6 hr
|Problem Child
|1
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|7 hr
|Omar Get Off Me
|11
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|Feb 10
|more of the same
|1
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC