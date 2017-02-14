Stigma of mental health among police officers waning, say experts
Mental health experts and police from across the country are in Gatineau this week, talking about the issues faced by front-line workers. Mental health experts and law enforcement officials say "more and more" police officers are sharing personal stories about how they deal with the daily trauma their jobs entail, but there's still a lot of work to be done.
