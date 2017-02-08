Stabbing victim walks to Saskatoon hospital for treatment
Saskatoon police say a 28-year-old man is recovering at St. Paul's Hospital after he was allegedly stabbed during an assault involving five other men. At around 3 a.m. CT on Wednesday, officers were called to the hospital where he was receiving treatment for the non-life threatening injury.
