Snowfall advisory issued across Southwest
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Southwestern Saskatchewan, with up to 20 to 30 centimetres of snow falling from Saturday night through to Monday. The forecast is calling for long periods of light snow, with additional accumulations as a result of shorter and heavier bursts of snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Sat
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Jan 31
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Justine Tyme
|383
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC