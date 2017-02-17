Slight dip in the number of Saskatchewan EI recipients during December
Statistics Canada reported on Thursday that 20,150 people were receiving regular income benefits during the month, down 750 from November. The agency said there were decreases across the province, with the number of people receiving EI down in both Saskatoon and Regina.
