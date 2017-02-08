Sister of teacher killed in La Loche ...

Sister of teacher killed in La Loche shooting says community needs more support

The sister of a teacher who was killed in a school shooting is speaking out in support of the northern Saskatchewan community where he died. Adam Wood was killed along with a teacher's aide at the La Loche school by a 17-year-old boy who had already fatally shot two teenage brothers at a home.

