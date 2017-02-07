SaskPower eyes new natural gas plant ...

SaskPower eyes new natural gas plant sites as demand for power grows

The locations are in West Sherwood, just north of Regina, as well as Rowatt, Belle Plaine and Moose Jaw Industrial Park. SaskPower says rising demand for power shows the province's next natural gas plant could be needed as early as 2022.

