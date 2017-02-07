SaskPower eyes new natural gas plant sites as demand for power grows
The locations are in West Sherwood, just north of Regina, as well as Rowatt, Belle Plaine and Moose Jaw Industrial Park. SaskPower says rising demand for power shows the province's next natural gas plant could be needed as early as 2022.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|15 hr
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Jan 31
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC