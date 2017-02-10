Saskatoon weather outlook: big warm up begins with strong wind
Temperatures were actually up around -11 overnight before falling back to -16 by morning with wind chill values down to -22. The mercury will rise up a few more degrees to an afternoon with a slight chance of flurries under partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.
