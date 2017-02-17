Saskatoon band Bombargo competes for CBC Searchlight title
Saskatoon band Bombargo is among more than 30 Saskatchewan acts that have entered the CBC Searchlight competition to discover Canada's next best musical act. The lead singer of Bombargo says his band's entry to the CBC Searchlight competition is an uplifting tune needed at a time when the world needs more laughter.
