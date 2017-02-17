Saskatchewan's snow and sunshine: stark difference between north and south
Northern and southern parts of Saskatchewan may as well be entirely different countries with the way snow has came and went. While the snow has been lacking in places like Regina and Prince Albert, it continues to fall in other parts of the province.
