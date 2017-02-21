Saskatchewan visit gives Thunder Bay police hope to rebuild relationship with Indigenous people
Thunder Bay police chief J. P. Levesque listens as deputy chief Sylvie Hauth and executive officer Chris Adams share details of their fact-finding trip to Saskatchewan to meet with police services in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert. Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have formed a Sudden Death Committee to examine how the service handles every death, whether it was a homicide, an accident or by natural causes.
