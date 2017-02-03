Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Energya s latest oil spill
Premier Brad Wall says two recent oil spills in Saskatchewan are unfortunate, but the response by the company involved has been promising. Wall was responding to a 5,000-litre crude oil spill earlier this week at a Tundra Energy terminal 270 kilometres southeast of Regina.
