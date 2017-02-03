Saskatchewan premier concerned about ...

Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Energya s latest oil spill

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Turtle Island News

Premier Brad Wall says two recent oil spills in Saskatchewan are unfortunate, but the response by the company involved has been promising. Wall was responding to a 5,000-litre crude oil spill earlier this week at a Tundra Energy terminal 270 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 16 hr PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... Thu You Are Fired 18
News Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L... Jan 31 H8 Brad Wall corr... 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jan 29 Andrew 61
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg Jan 29 Henry Standing Bear 5
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Justine Tyme 383
News UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ... Jan 24 nice goin NOT 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC