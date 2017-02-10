Saskatchewan Aboriginal Storytelling Month
February has been designated Saskatchewan Aboriginal Storytelling Month and the provincial government is once again pleased to be a partner in this significant cultural initiative. Storytelling events will take place across the province this month, particularly in 30 northern communities, promoting the rich oral history and cultural traditions of First Nations and Metis people.
