Sask. sexual assault survivors fear not being believed, says expert
Demonstrators at a rally in Halifax call for alternative justice for sexual assault survivors during the Jian Ghomeshi case. Women in Saskatchewan are not reporting sexual assaults because they fear they will not be believed in the criminal justice system, according to the executive director of the Saskatoon Sexual Assault & Information Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Jan 31
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Justine Tyme
|383
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC