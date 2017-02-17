Sask. RCMP issue warrants for 2 suspects believed Alberta-bound in stolen trucks
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued arrest warrants for Kenneth Wayne Curtis, 28, and Candice Melissa Harvey, 32, who are believed to have fled to Alberta in stolen vehicles. On Friday, police attended an apartment complex on 51st Avenue in Lloydminster to arrest the two suspects.
