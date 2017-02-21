Sask. MLAs in La Loche for update on community's state following shooting
Deputy Premier Don Morgan said he hopes to discuss with La Loche community leaders about what is and isn't working in the community's healing journey and what needs to be improved. It has been more than a year since the village of La Loche was devastated by the loss of four lives at the hands of a teen shooter.
