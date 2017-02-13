Sask. man guilty of uttering threats against Justin Trudeau on Facebook
Hayes, 41, was first charged with uttering threats against Trudeau in August 2016 in Grayson, Sask., about 170 kilometres east of Regina. Leading up to Hayes' arrest, police received two complaints about posts he had made on Facebook in relation to the prime minister.
