Rindal rink qualifies for provincial championship

Rindal, along with Angus Hemsworth, Cliff Selander and Chris Bannerman, secured their place in the Saskatchewan Senior Men's Provincial Championship with a 5-1 win at the Prince Albert Curling Club on Saturday. The Rindal rink had a chance to grab one of the five qualification spots earlier in the day, but lost 6-3 to Brad Heidt's Kerrobert rink in the A event qualifier.

