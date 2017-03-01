Residential school survivor who wrote memoir dies at the age of 87
Joseph Merasty was living on the streets of Prince Albert, Sask., when he wrote his 2015 memoir "The Education of Augie Merasty." "I talk about that school and all the cruel things, and what kinds of punishment we get for the least little things," Merasty told CTV News in a 2015 interview.
