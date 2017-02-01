Regina to rename road after First Nations elder Glen Anaquod
First Nations elder Glen Anaquod, who died in 2011, could soon have a Regina street named after him. If city hall approves the plan, the south half of Tower Road, on the city's east edge, will be known as Anaquod Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Liars
|2
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Tue
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Tue
|The Macadamia Nut
|16
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Justine Tyme
|383
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC