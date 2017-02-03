Regina Symphony Orchestra performs with Indigenous drum group

Members of the Regina Symphony Orchestra surround the Chippewa Travellers drum group at a rehearsal for Cris Derksen's Ochestral Powwow performance at the First Nations University of Canada on Saturday, Feb., 4, 2017. The 16th annual Sakewewak Storytellers Festival held its final performance Saturday evening at the First Nations University of Canada, featuring Indigenous powwow dancers and an orchestra ensemble surrounding a powwow drum group.

