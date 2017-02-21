Regina, Saskatoon transit unions call for increased safety measures...
Saskatoon transit buses displayed 'Lest We Forget' on overhead displays Tuesday, the same day Irvine Fraser, a 58-year-old Winnipeg Transit driver who was killed on the job, was laid to rest. As friends, family and colleagues mourn the loss of Winnipeg transit driver Irvine Fraser, his death has renewed calls to up safety for drivers of transit buses across the country.
