Regina police renew calls for help finding missing boy, 12

Aiden Benjamin David-Rae Friday hasn't been seen since around 3 p.m. CST, Thursday, Jan. 19. Regina police are renewing their calls for the public's help, as they search for a missing 12-year-old boy. He was last seen on January 19th, around 3 p.m. CST in the 800 block of Regina's Athol St. Police reissued their request for the public's help yesterday afternoon, but say there is no reason to believe the boy has been harmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.