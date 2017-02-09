Regina police renew calls for help finding missing boy, 12
Aiden Benjamin David-Rae Friday hasn't been seen since around 3 p.m. CST, Thursday, Jan. 19. Regina police are renewing their calls for the public's help, as they search for a missing 12-year-old boy. He was last seen on January 19th, around 3 p.m. CST in the 800 block of Regina's Athol St. Police reissued their request for the public's help yesterday afternoon, but say there is no reason to believe the boy has been harmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Jan 31
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC