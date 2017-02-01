Regina Metis artist to create 400 paintings for Edmonton bridge
The Regina MA©tis artist and associate professor of painting and drawing at the University of Regina is already starting to create 400 Indigenous-themed paintings to be installed in a walkway under Edmonton's TawatinA Bridge. The bridge serves as an extension to the city's LRT system with a footbridge underneath.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Thu
|You Are Fired
|18
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Liars
|2
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Tue
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Justine Tyme
|383
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC