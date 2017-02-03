Raw sewage streams down frozen Moose Jaw River after leak at 15 Wing
A Canadian Armed Forces base is working to fix a leak that left a plume of raw sewage on the frozen Moose Jaw River. Around 3 p.m. CST Friday, a leak was found on the sewer line that connects 15 Wing Moose Jaw to the City of Moose Jaw's sewage treatment plant.
