Putnam new to YTW

Wednesday

Chris Putnam has recently joined Yorkton This Week as a reporter. Born in Watson, Putnam attended the University of Saskatchewan taking four years of English, which after graduation turned into a reporter position at the Tisdale Recorder.

Saskatchewan

