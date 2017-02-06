Poor highway conditions
Saskatchewan highways are currently being blanketed with snow throughout the province, and both Fort Qu'Appelle and Moose Jaw RCMP reported Sunday afternoon that sections of Highway are blocked because of accidents. Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP are on scene of a serious two vehicle collision on Hwy# 10, approximately 4 km east of Fort Qu'Appelle.
