Police find 22 pounds of pot during Sask. traffic stop
A man has been charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking after police found $150,000 worth of pot in his vehicle. Police say members of the Indian Head Detachment and Broadview Traffic Services stopped the man from British Columbia on the Trans Canada Highway, west of Sintaluta Sask., because he exceeded the speed limit of 60 km/h when passing an emergency vehicle.
