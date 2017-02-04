[Opinions] You're a good man, Charlie Clark
Recently voted the second most popular big city mayor in Canada after only three months in the position, Mayor Charlie Clark is the talk of the town. Is this acclaim a result of honeymoon feelings, or is Saskatoon's new mayor really something special? It should go without saying that any change in City Hall would have been a good one following the municipal election in October 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sheaf.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|23 hr
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Jan 31
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Justine Tyme
|383
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC