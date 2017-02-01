No longer 'Canada's suicide capital,' Sandy Bay, Sask., has turned things around
Elder George Morin was part of a group of Sandy Bay residents who mobilized to end a wave of suicides in the community 10 years ago. The village and reserve of 1,500 people had lost 30 kids to suicide in the previous decade.
