[News] Louis' hits refresh: USC approves major renovations to Louis' Pub
The University of Saskatchewan Students' Union is set to make big changes to students' campus watering-hole this spring, after a contentious motion passed in a University Students' Council meeting on Jan. 26. With the proposed Louis' Pub renovations, known as Louis' Refresh, the USSU hopes to address safety concerns, as well as improve the functionality and appeal of the space. Working with a major development company in Saskatoon, Strata Development, the USSU aims to complete work over the month of May. With a budget set at $463,000, accountability and transparency are focal issues for council members and USSU Senior Management while moving forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sheaf.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea...
|Feb 17
|Bobs Uncle
|1
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Feb 13
|Problem Child
|1
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Feb 13
|Omar Get Off Me
|11
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|Feb 10
|more of the same
|1
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC