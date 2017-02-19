[News] Louis' hits refresh: USC approves major renovations to Louis' Pub

The University of Saskatchewan Students' Union is set to make big changes to students' campus watering-hole this spring, after a contentious motion passed in a University Students' Council meeting on Jan. 26. With the proposed Louis' Pub renovations, known as Louis' Refresh, the USSU hopes to address safety concerns, as well as improve the functionality and appeal of the space. Working with a major development company in Saskatoon, Strata Development, the USSU aims to complete work over the month of May. With a budget set at $463,000, accountability and transparency are focal issues for council members and USSU Senior Management while moving forward.

