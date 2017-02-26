Nearly a hundred turn out for Coldest Night of the Year 2017
Volunteers attempt to coax more participants to join in during the Coldest Night fundraiser in Moose Jaw on Feb. 25. Nearly a hundred people turned out Saturday night for the second annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser. Their mission: walk two, five, or 10 kilometres to raise money and awareness for homelessness.
