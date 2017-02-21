Moose Jaw, Sask. man charged in violent home invasion
Moose Jaw police have charged a man, 51, with aggravated assault and breaking and entering in connection with a Dec. 31, 2016, home invasion. Police in Moose Jaw, Sask.
