Miss Universe Canada returns home to Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw native Sierra Bearchell is finally home after three weeks in the Philippines competing for Canada at Miss Universe 2017. Bearchell said her time overseas is an experience she can't really even describe, from the 86 new friends she made from around the world to the chance to represent Canada on the international stage.
