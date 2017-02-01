Michael San Miguel named commissioner to Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission
"I know that Michael's commitment to inclusion will serve the SHRC well as it pursues its completing resolution and public education mandates," David Arnot, chief commissioner of the SHRC, said in a statement. San Miguel, who lives in Saskatoon with his family, has been an active member of the Filipino community in the city and has been recognized for his work with a Saskatoon Community Foundation leadership award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|17 hr
|You Are Fired
|18
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Liars
|2
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Tue
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Jan 29
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Justine Tyme
|383
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC