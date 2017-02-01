Michael San Miguel named commissioner to Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission

"I know that Michael's commitment to inclusion will serve the SHRC well as it pursues its completing resolution and public education mandates," David Arnot, chief commissioner of the SHRC, said in a statement. San Miguel, who lives in Saskatoon with his family, has been an active member of the Filipino community in the city and has been recognized for his work with a Saskatoon Community Foundation leadership award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.