Meth, guns seized by Saskatoon police in Caswell Hill search

Five people are facing 45 charges after Saskatoon police seized meth, guns and a stolen vehicle at a Caswell Hill apartment building. Members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team searched several apartments in the 100-block of 25th Street West early Friday morning.

