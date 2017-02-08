Man wanted for armed robbery found in...

Man wanted for armed robbery found in Moose Jaw

2 hrs ago Read more: Times-Herald

On Tuesday afternoon, Moose Jaw police officers and members from the local RCMP detachment arrested a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Assiniboia. Armed suspects robbed the Assiniboia business in early January, but it wasn't until a traffic stop late last week that RCMP officers in the area were able to move the case forward.

