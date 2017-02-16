Man facing robbery charges in North Battleford also wanted by Saskatoon police
Police say a 24-year-old man, who is in custody in North Battleford, Sask., is facing additional charges in a Saskatoon robbery last month. On Jan. 25, a man armed with a bat entered a Saskatoon store in the 2500-block of Dawes Avenue and demanded money from an employee.
