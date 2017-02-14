It's a time for renewal, a time to rebuild: Chad Blenkin
It was a hard fought race but in the end it concluded with a landslide win for the Saskatchewan Party, although, local NDP candidate Chad Blenkin says rather than defeat, he's opting to look at the situation as an opportunity to rebuild. Losing out Monday evening to incumbent MLA Greg Ottenbreit, Blenkin says he gave it his all and his plan now is to continue to work with the NDP to reassess, revitalize, and rebuild.
