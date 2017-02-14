It's a time for renewal, a time to re...

It's a time for renewal, a time to rebuild: Chad Blenkin

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

It was a hard fought race but in the end it concluded with a landslide win for the Saskatchewan Party, although, local NDP candidate Chad Blenkin says rather than defeat, he's opting to look at the situation as an opportunity to rebuild. Losing out Monday evening to incumbent MLA Greg Ottenbreit, Blenkin says he gave it his all and his plan now is to continue to work with the NDP to reassess, revitalize, and rebuild.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea... Mon Problem Child 1
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mon Omar Get Off Me 11
News Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin... Feb 10 more of the same 1
News Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na... Feb 7 Problem Child 1
News Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene... Feb 4 no Wynne situatio... 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Feb 3 PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... Feb 2 You Are Fired 18
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC