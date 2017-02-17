Indigenous teen from Saskatchewan who modelled in New York celebrates diversity
WATCH ABOVE: Indigenous teen from Blaine Lake, Sask., who modelled in New York Fashion Week celebrates diversity. Jacqueline Wilson reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea...
|Feb 17
|Bobs Uncle
|1
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Feb 13
|Problem Child
|1
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Feb 13
|Omar Get Off Me
|11
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|Feb 10
|more of the same
|1
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC