Inaugural Polar Plunge a chilling success
The splashes were big at the inaugural Moose Jaw Polar Plunge on Saturday, but not as big as the smiles on the organizers faces. They had hoped to raise around $10,000 for the Special Olympics Saskatchewan, but the 36 brave souls that jumped into a pool of icy cold water in front of about 30 spectators in the Canadian Tire parking lot raised a whopping $13,300.
