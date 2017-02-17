'Honour a great man': Metis call for Louis Riel to be exonerated, named Father of Confederation
Depending on which side of history you're on, Louis Riel can be seen as either a hero or convicted traitor. But as Manitobans once again celebrate the annual statutory holiday named in his honour, some are saying it's time to settle the matter once and for all by exonerating him and naming him one of the Fathers of Confederation.
