Hockey parents should 'put their kids in the skates of the referee'
The relationship of referees with fans, players and coaches has been in the spotlight since news came to light that the RCMP were called to a hockey game in Hague, Sask., last month. A man who officiated hockey at various levels for 16 years says people need to put themselves in the minds of referees and look at what they deal with at an average game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|1 hr
|more of the same
|1
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Feb 2
|You Are Fired
|18
|Wage rollback in Saskatchewan could be messy: L...
|Jan 31
|H8 Brad Wall corr...
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jan 29
|Andrew
|61
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC