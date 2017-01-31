HMV closures mark end of an era for S...

HMV closures mark end of an era for Sask. music lovers

23 min ago Read more: CBC News

HMV Canada, which separated from its British parent company in 2011, is now in receivership. Four Saskatchewan stores are among those set to close by April 30. For Saskatchewan residents who remember flipping through rows of CDs to find new music, or rushing home from the mall to hear the latest hit album, the closure of HMV stores marks the end of an era.

