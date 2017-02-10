Highway 1 bridge construction to delay traffic starting Monday night
Starting 8 p.m. CST Monday night, traffic will be shut down to one lane in both directions on Highway 1. The restrictions will be in place between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. As well, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., the westbound lane of Highway 1 near Highway 46 will be closed for 15 minutes every hour as workers move girders into place for the overpass.
