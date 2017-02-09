Hawk on the mend after having flight feathers sliced
Hamilton has been on the mend since the fall, when he was brought into the Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre West in Regina with chopped off flight feathers. The hawk was found on a grid road near Regina.
