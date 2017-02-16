H&M to open 1st Saskatchewan store in 2018
Major fashion retailer H&M Canada has confirmed it is opening its first Saskatchewan store at the Cornwall Centre in Regina. H&M country manager Toni Galli said it was part of the company's continued expansion in the Canadian market.
